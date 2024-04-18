Meta communications director denies charges of inciting terrorism

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. US citizen Andy Stone, the spokesman for Meta (designated as an extremist organization in Russia), denies allegations that he incited the public to commit terrorist attacks, his Russian attorney said at the Second Western District Military Court where hearings on his case began on Thursday.

"I categorically disagree with the charges, the evidence submitted to court does not support the charges brought against Stone," the lawyer said.

At the beginning of the court session, open to reporters but without Stone, the court asked the state prosecutor to clarify the charges brought against Stone because it is "unclear what they are based on as of today." The court also explained that the hearing would proceed without Stone. "The court has no information as to whether he can be contacted or if he is capable of taking part in the hearing," the judge noted.

In turn, the state prosecutor insisted on hearing the case on its merits, saying that it was up to the court to decide what the charges would be.

What the case is about

According to the investigation, Stone, while being outside of Russia, on March 11, 2022, posted on the Internet, including on his Twitter (currently X - TASS) page, a comment advocating aggressive, hostile and violent actions against Russian servicemen participating in the special military operation. It also contained public calls to commit deadly terrorist attacks against the servicemen.

Stone is accused of committing a crime under Russian Criminal Code Article 205.2, Part 2 (Public incitement to commit terrorist acts, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism). It carries punishment ranging from a fine to 5-7 years in prison.

According to the office of the prosecutor general, due to the fact that Stone is in hiding, in February 2023, the court placed him on the international wanted list.