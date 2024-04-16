Russian watchdog blocks websites of hosting providers

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media restricted access to websites of Amazon Web Services and GoDaddy hosting providers, according to data posted on the regulator’s website.

Measures were taken against these hosting providers "in the form of full limiting the access to the information resource of the foreign data," the watchdog said on its website.

FastComet provider limited the access to its resources on its own, a source in the industry told TASS. "The website of the German hosting provider Hetzner may be blocked in the near time," the source added.

Websites of Kamatera, WPEngine, HostGator, Network Solutions, DreamHost, Bluehost, Ionos and DigitalOcean were also blocked.

The Russian regulator included earlier all the named hosting providers into the list of foreign companies to be "landed."