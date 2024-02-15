Journalist Carlson says Moscow subway ‘nicer’ than in US

NEW YORK, February 15. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson said that Moscow subway is "nicer" than in the United States, noting how clean it is.

"So we went into it to take a look and what we found shocked us," he said. "It’s perfectly clean and orderly."

The US journalist added that the Russian capital’s subway is "nicer than <…> in our country" and has no graffiti, no smells and no drug addicts.

The journalist, who recently visited Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the Russian capital looks better than any city in the United States. In his opinion, it is "so much cleaner, and safer and prettier aesthetically," while its architecture, food and service is better than in any city in the United States.