No serious health risks from Covid now — Russian sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Coronavirus now poses no serious risk to people’s lives and health, Anna Popova, head of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said.

"We have long been saying that it (Covid - TASS) will ultimately become a seasonal disease, one of many, and will lose its aggressiveness and contagiousness. <…> Today, we see no serious risks to people’s lives and health associated with this disease," she said.

According to Popova, Covid incidence is growing but not dramatically, so, in her words, wearing face masks and other sanitary precautions are not obligatory.