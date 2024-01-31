BMG cuts ties with former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters due to his political views

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. The BMG record company is parting ways with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his statements about Israel, Ukraine and the United States, Variety magazine reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to the sources, Waters' inflammatory remarks about Israel, Ukraine and the United States "caused no shortage of controversy."

The former Pink Floyd frontman has repeatedly been accused of anti-Semitism, including after his critical statements about Israel and the Jewish state's policies towards Palestine.

Waters's tour in Germany this spring caused a stir after he wore what looked like a Nazi uniform at one of his shows and made reference to an image of the dictator Pink, the main character of the film "Pink Floyd - The Wall," directed by Alan Parker. After the concert, Waters denied all accusations and said that he was being subjected to politically motivated harassment.

Earlier, Waters said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that he was seriously considering moving to Russia.