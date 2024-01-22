Fifteen Columbine-inspired incidents occur in Russian schools in 2023

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies recorded 15 incidents inspired by the banned Columbine terrorist movement in the country’s schools last year, Stanislav Kolesnik, deputy head of the Interior Ministry’s Main Department for the Protection of Public Order, said.

"Attempts are being made to promote the Columbine movement that is outlawed in Russia. Last year, 15 such incidents were recorded in schools in 12 regions of the country," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary commission on the Kiev regime’s crimes against minors.

Kolesnik pointed out that two students had been influenced by the idea in the Kemerovo Region. Ukrainian hackers made them spray poisonous substances at school, threatening to disclose derogatory information from their hacked accounts on the VKontakte social media network if they didn’t do so.

At a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee in late 2023, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to numerous cases of teenagers participating in the Columbine terrorist movement.