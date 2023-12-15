US citizenship of fighter Jeff Monson terminated

UFA, December 15. /TASS/. The US citizenship of fighter Jeff Monson, who received a Russian passport in 2018, has been terminated, as he has received official word of this, he told TASS.

"I visited the US embassy in Istanbul in May, filled out the paperwork to renounce my citizenship, paid the fees, and already managed to forget about it, as the procedure dragged on. As far as I know, it takes about two months, but it took me longer. Today I found out that I am no longer a US citizen," Monson said.

Monson is 52 years old and has 61 wins, 27 losses and another two fights ended in a draw in mixed martial arts. Monson previously renounced his US citizenship, in 2018 he received Russian citizenship. In September 2023, he was elected deputy of the State Assembly of Bashkiria from the United Russia party.