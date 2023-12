ST. PETERSBURG, December 14. /TASS/. The Lux Express company has suspended bus services between Russia and Finland, Natalya Arefieva, General Director of Eurolines JSC, Russia’s representative office for the Lux Express Group, told TASS.

"We are suspending routes until January 14, 2024, or the date which the Finnish government announced concerning the closure of border checkpoints," she said.