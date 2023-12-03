Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow saw the heaviest-ever snowfall for December 3, with the blanket of snow adding 10.7 millimeters, director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"Today, a record-breaking snowfall pummeled Moscow. It was the heaviest snowstorm in the 145 years of weather observation. The blanket of snow grew by 10.7 millimeters in 12 hours," he said.

According to Volfand, the previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall.