Russia, friendly countries plan to create new cultural association — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. The Forum of United Cultures will become a mainstay as a platform for discussions between Russia and friendly countries, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"We want the St. Petersburg Forum platform to become a mainstay. It is obvious that the discussions held on it, tackling the main issues of cultural development, have shown that there is a need for it on a permanent basis. How what is called united cultures will be formed is another question," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum - Forum of United Cultures.

He pointed out that this association will not be a rival or alternative to UNESCO.

"Russia is a member of UNESCO. And we don't want to be an alternative to somebody. <...> The forum can become a permanent platform for discussions, not just once a year. This platform can work throughout the year; a variety of issues can be discussed. For example, yesterday we talked about the possibility of creating a commission to regulate artificial intelligence. Such working groups can appear," the envoy said.

The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum - Forum of United Cultures is being held on November 16-18 after a three-year break. The event, organized by the Russian government, the Russian Culture Ministry and the government of St. Petersburg, is widely respected around the world. Each year it brings together thousands of people from all over the world and all walks of life: prominent figures of theater, opera and ballet, directors and musicians, public figures, representatives of government and business, and the academic community.

TASS is the forum’s general information partner.