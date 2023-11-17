{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
St. Petersburg forum participants discuss theatrical cooperation — minister

In total, representatives of 76 countries visited the forum and 56 official delegations arrived, Olga Lyubimova stressed

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Representatives of fifteen countries have discussed the interaction in the theatrical sphere on the floor of the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on the sidelines of the Forum.

"Fifteen wonderful countries, over sixty different speakers," the minister said. "Impressive reports from Japan, Spain and Italy, an incredibly interesting report from Croatia, and a fascinating presentation of our colleagues from China. Everything we heard was very valuable," Lyubimova said.

In total, representatives of 76 countries visited the forum and 56 official delegations arrived, the minister stressed. "The more than two-hour session of our wonderful Theaters panel has just ended with incredible emotional, very strong and very valuable presentations for us. This is like a strong restart in our relations in the culture and arts area," Lyubimova said. "Speaking about the outstanding panel discussion - it was an honor for me to lead it," she added.

The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum is being held from November 16 to 18. TASS is the general information partner, the official press center operator, and the official photohost agency of the Forum.

Russia, friendly countries plan to create new cultural association — envoy
Mikhail Shvydkoy pointed out that this association will not be a rival or alternative to UNESCO
China tells US to stop arming Taiwan
According to the statement, Washington has to stop "interfering into internal affairs of China and to support peaceful reunification of China"
Kremlin spokesman convinced Russia's next president should be 'just like' Putin
Vladimir Putin is eligible to run for another term, but has not yet spoken about his decision on the matter
Turkey's lawsuit against Israeli PM at ICC has no prospects — Israeli ambassador to Russia
Earlier, several Turkish lawmakers and lawyers submitted a petition to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office asking it to send an application to the ICC against the Israeli prime minister
Ukrainian military carries out drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, response teams are working at the scene
Russia-US confrontation means confrontation of ideologies, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov explained that this confrontation stemmed from the world's entry "into a period of very deep transformation," when "all systems of international relations, international legal relations, economic relations are breaking down"
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Iran tells US it does not want Palestinian-Israeli conflict to escalate — top diplomat
"Over the past 40 days, messages have been exchanged between Iran and the US, via the US interests section at the Swiss embassy in Tehran," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added
IDF detains 33 Palestinians, including 20 Hamas members, in West Bank
It is reported that in total, the Israeli military has detained 1,750 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, including 1,050 Hamas supporters
Israeli army reports finding body of its soldier abducted by Hamas near Al-Shifa hospital
The IDF confirmed the death of Corporal Noa Marciano on November 14
Special military operation to continue until goals are fully achieved — top brass
"The resurgence of Nazism in Europe and the genocide of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine will be stopped," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin emphasized
Press review: Biden, Xi bury the hatchet and UNSC passes resolution on humanitarian pauses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 17th
West unfazed by what depleted uranium could do to own population — security official
"Our warnings have not been heeded," Nikolay Patrushev said
Rescue team finds no one trapped under collapsed residential building in southern Russia
The damaged building structures are still being dismantled, the regional emergencies ministry added
Drone attack US military based in northern Iraq — report
The base was also attacked by drones on November 9 and 11
Interest toward Ukraine waning at APEC summit in US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin said that only a small number of countries raised the topic of Ukraine at the meetings
Investigators looking into death of former commander in southern Russia
Social media earlier started to circulate posts that Vladimir Sviridov was found dead next to the body of a woman, who was tentatively his wife
Ukraine's joining NATO unacceptable for Russia in any form whatsoever — MFA
"We are repeatedly explaining our position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. By parts or without certain parts - Ukraine's accession to the Atlantic bloc is unacceptable for Russia in any form," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russian command, Syrian forces to take measures against sabotage attacks by militants
The command of the Russian battlegroup and the leadership of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic will take the necessary preemptive measures to prevent armed provocations, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said
Finland to shut down four checkpoints on Russian border
According to the government, it is necessary to "react decisively" to the growing number of third-country citizens coming to the eastern border recently, because this is an organized phenomenon, which poses a serious threat to the public order and national security
Zelensky admits that Abrams tanks unable to reverse situation on battlefield
"Their numbers are too small," the Ukrainian president added
Kremlin says strict measures, including censorship necessary in wartime
Dmitry Peskov added that "certain practices that would normally be unacceptable during peacetime, are now a must"
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Relations between Moscow, Washington hanging by a thread — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
According to the ministry, US political circles are "hopelessly and nonsensically focused on changing the regime and stirring up internal strife in Russia"
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Israel finds no evidence of military activity in al-Shifa — WP
Earlier on Thursday, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a briefing that the US was confident Hamas used Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital for military purposes
Azerbaijani foreign minister declines to meet with Armenian counterpart in Washington
"It was Azerbaijan that extended a helping hand to the US by opening its airspace routes and logistical capabilities, the Northern Distribution Network, to the American side," the statement said
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Four Ukrainian soldiers surrender after failed attack near Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area
As Vladimir Rogov said earlier, Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles in repelling an enemy attack near Verbovoye
Austin notes importance of maintaining direct communication with Shoigu
A critical capability that we have to maintain, to manage crisis going forward, US Defense Secretary said
NATO already lost in Ukrainian conflict, Charles de Gaulle’s grandson believes
Pierre de Gaulle also believes that the French government assumed a wrong position on the Ukrainian conflict, and cornered itself, but it can and must change this position
Biden's words on creation of new world order speak of 'superiority complex' — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, such a stance represents an "insufficient analysis of the situation"
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Zelensky signals troops may retreat without Western support
According to the Ukrainian president, the shift in focus in the wake of the latest escalation in the Middle East has slowed deliveries of 155-mm shells to Kiev
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
During the flight they were accompanied by doctors and counselors of the Russian emergencies ministry
Zelensky worried Russia plotting coup against him
The Ukrainian leader claimed that the operation, which he dubbed "Maidan-3," is allegedly being plotted by Russia in order to carry out a coup in Ukraine
With great power comes great responsibility: Kremlin comments on nuclear capability
According to Dmitry Peskov, being a very large, powerful and strong country, Russia is extremely responsible in its approach to what it possesses
Top Iranian diplomat points to vulnerability of US warships in Mediterranean Sea
Hossein Amir-Amirabdollahian said the US had not threatened that Iran could be hit if the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement launched an all-out assault on Israel
Russia files charges against over 520 mercenaries from 44 countries
The department also noted that 39 people were put on the international wanted list, while 16 defendants were taken into custody in absentia
US claims to global leadership meet increased world resistance — Russian Embassy
American claims to leadership over the entire planet are causing increasing resistance from the global majority, the Russian Embassy in the United States said
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
Gaza death toll rises to 11,470 — TV channel
According to the media, the death toll has not been updated for several days due to the collapse of the Palestinian enclave's health system
Armed attack on foreign embassy thwarted in Baku — media
It is not specified which embassy had been targeted
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
US Congress passes government financing plan, aid to Ukraine not included
The document will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing, and the US leader is expected to approve it
Turkish parliamentary commission postpones discussion of Sweden's NATO bid
The agenda included seven international agreements and documents requiring harmonization, including the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO
Hamas claims destroying over 30 Israeli combat vehicles in past two days
Osama Hamdan reiterated that the Israeli military "itself brought weapons to the hospital to show them off as guns allegedly belonging to the Hamas military wing"
Israeli army claims Hamas is hiding rockets inside children’s beds
In addition, the army press service uploaded a recorded conversation in Arabic
US ability to put pressure on China, Russia declines — expert
Wu Dahui stressed that the difficulties for Washington were related, in particular, to both the situation in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East
Russian envoy highlights key role of regional countries in resolving Middle East conflict
Outside forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to break the positive trends that emerged in the region recently," Vasily Nebenzya said
Press review: Will new EU sanctions jar Moscow and US, Russia get friendly at APEC summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 16th
Zelensky says Ukraine built fleet of sea drones in Black Sea
On November 14, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fyodorov said Ukraine had started mass production of uncrewed surface boats
Russia coordinating efforts with Israel, Egypt, Palestine to open Rafah crossing — MFA
Mikhail Bogdanov underscored that the issue of evacuating the wounded from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing should not be linked to civilian movement and should not make anyone a hostage
Syrian air defense forces repel Israeli rocket attack on Damascus — daily
Al Watan newspaper, citing its military source, reports that the Syrian air defense managed to shoot down several enemy missiles
Situation on battlefield more difficult for Kiev than NATO expected — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also opined that Ukraine has "already made big victories" against Russia
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Norway ready to close border checkpoint with Russia if needed — minister
Finnish authorities announced on Thursday that they would close four out of nine checkpoints on the Russian border at night from Friday to Saturday
Biden, Xi discuss Russia-North Korea military ties on APEC sidelines — White House
According to the statement, Washington has been consistent in raising the concerns over strengthened military ties between Moscow and Pyohgyang, calling on China to seriously consider the impact on regional stability
West artificially prolongs conflict in Ukraine — Venezuelan foreign minister
"We would like to see peace restored and relevant documents signed as soon as possible," Yvan Gil Pinto noted
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Outdated F-16 incapable against Russian Su-35
According to the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, the old modifications are good against drones
Israeli army clears western part of Gaza City — defense minister
Yoav Gallant also said that "the military uncovered significant material in its operation at the Shifa hospital", without elaborating further
Work on APEC summit’s final document still underway, says Russian deputy PM
Representatives from our [Russian] Foreign Ministry are also involved in this work. It is probably too early to make any comments on this issue, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said
All telecoms services in Gaza to halt in coming hours — Russian envoy to UN
"There will be no telling what happens there at all," he said
Western judicial system proven its bias repeatedly — Lavrov on Assad arrest warrant
"I am unaware what facts and assessments the Paris courts based its verdict on," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane in DPR over past day
Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding roughly 175 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Joint statement by APEC ministers stymied by geopolitics — Russian deputy minister
The diplomat did not specify whether the disputes were about Ukraine
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Paris' stance on Israel, Palestine fuels terrorism in EU — de Gaulle's grandson
"To my regret, the French government's position will lead to social rifts in society, especially given the fact that the Arab population is strongly represented in the country, and to an upsurge of terrorism in Europe, an increase in the number of terrorists in Europe," Pierre de Gaulle said
Kremlin slams Czech Republic's 'unacceptable' sanctions against Russian properties abroad
The Czech Republic became the first country to freeze Russian real estate abroad
Russia calls at APEC summit for universal access to energy transition technologies
Technologies are crucial today in order to achieve the energy transition, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said
Another 144 trucks with humanitarian aid enter Gaza via Rafah, says Israel
According to the statement, 88 trucks delivered food to the Palestinian enclave, 21 - medicines, 18 - water, seven - essentials for temporary accommodation centers and the other ten carried miscellaneous humanitarian consignments
Ukraine refuses to exchange wounded soldiers
According to Valery Vavko, his lower body is paralyzed and he is therefore excluded from the exchange list
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
US, China continue to have differences about economic cooperation — Biden
"We have real differences Beijing, when it comes to maintaining a fair, level economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property," US President Joe Biden said
Russian diamond market collapse unlikely, expert says
This can be a search for new selling markets in countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and methods of circumventing sanctions, Mikhail Gordienko said
Russian troops destroy command staff of several Ukrainian army brigades near Donetsk
Yan Gagin specified that among those killed in the command post, there were representatives of the command staff of several Ukrainian army brigades
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russian delegation at APEC summit had contact with foreign leaders, says deputy PM
"We had an on-the-go opportunity of speaking with a number of leaders," Alexei Overchuk
Russian long-range aviation planes perform scheduled flights over Arctic, Black Sea
It is reported that the longest flight lasted over 13 hours
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
China seeks neither hegemony nor to wage war with anyone — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "will never impose its will on others"
Ukrainian issue was mostly in background at APEC summit, says Russian deputy PM
Although, there were some occasionally emotional speeches that urged to end all wars before starting to deal with climate issues, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said
Russia, Venezuela agree to take practical steps to expand trade ties — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that during the negotiations the parties also agreed to expand contacts between business circles, taking into account current realities
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Air Defense Troops destroy three drones over Russia’s Smolensk
It is reported that emergency services are working at the scene of the incident
Russian forces destroy 5 Ukrainian army boats, amassed troops in Kherson area
It is reported that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team in the island zone and an enemy weapon emplacement in the Kakhovka direction
Over 50% of Russians do not eat fast food — survey
More than 60% of respondents said they knew what a healthy diet looked like (food choices, number of calories, eating schedule), with more than 51% following one, and 40% not adhering to healthy eating habits
Russia to thrive over next decade as West hangs on to dominance for dear life — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the West will claw and scratch in an effort to hold onto its waning dominance"
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
The meeting is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, California
Hamas leader says Israel will get hostages only by meeting group’s demands
The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh said if Israeli forces are prepared for a long battle, then "Hamas is ready for it"
FACTBOX: Residential building partially collapsed in Astrakhan
A total of 213 people have been evacuated, 37 of them - children
All bans lifted for flights of aircraft of foreign make — leasing company
Contracts were renewed with S7 air carrier for six Boeing airplanes and information was received from Yamal company about intentions to have three Airbus aircraft returned, Evgeny Ditrikh noted
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
When meeting on settling Middle East conflict takes place more important than where — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov added that Russia would prefer if "certain positive processes take place at a faster pace"
Russian air defenses down two aerial targets off Sevastopol — governor
According to preliminary information, two aerial targets have been shot down in the Black Sea waters over the Northern side
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
US Treasury sanctions Russian companies
US authorities also hit with the sanctions the UAE-registered Kazan Shipping Incorporated and Progress Shipping Company Limited and Gallion Navigation Incorporated, registered in Liberia
Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat
Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine
