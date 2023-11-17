St. Petersburg forum participants discuss theatrical cooperation — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Representatives of fifteen countries have discussed the interaction in the theatrical sphere on the floor of the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on the sidelines of the Forum.

"Fifteen wonderful countries, over sixty different speakers," the minister said. "Impressive reports from Japan, Spain and Italy, an incredibly interesting report from Croatia, and a fascinating presentation of our colleagues from China. Everything we heard was very valuable," Lyubimova said.

In total, representatives of 76 countries visited the forum and 56 official delegations arrived, the minister stressed. "The more than two-hour session of our wonderful Theaters panel has just ended with incredible emotional, very strong and very valuable presentations for us. This is like a strong restart in our relations in the culture and arts area," Lyubimova said. "Speaking about the outstanding panel discussion - it was an honor for me to lead it," she added.

The 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum is being held from November 16 to 18. TASS is the general information partner, the official press center operator, and the official photohost agency of the Forum.