Poll reveals most Russians support banning vegetarian diet for children

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The bulk of respondents (74%) to a recent poll support to some extent the idea of banning vegetarianism and a raw food diet for minors, according to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), which published the results of a survey conducted on October 22 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"In October 2023, the State Duma will hear a proposal to legally ban vegetarianism and a raw food diet for minors. The majority of Russians [surveyed] support such an initiative (74%, including one in two who support the initiative completely [55%])," the pollster said.

Only 1% of respondents consider themselves vegetarians. One in two (50%) believes that refraining from eating meat is harmful to one’s health, while only 13% are of the opinion that a plant-based diet is useful.

One in two respondents (51%) believes that they monitor their own diet, including 18% who follow a diet recommended by a doctor or chosen by themselves, and one in three respondents who endeavors to eat healthy food (33%).