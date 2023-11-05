Another batch of Russia’s humanitarian aid to Gaza residents sent to Egypt

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia has sent the third batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"Two special planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 60 tons of humanitarian cargoes for the citizens of the Gaza Strip. The Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76s have taken off from the international airport of Grozny to the Arab Republic of Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the third batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents sent by Russia after the situation in the region escalated. Earlier, the Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft delivered 55 tons of cargoes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.