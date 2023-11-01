Five children return to Ukraine, one child comes back to Russia — ombudswoman

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. Five children separated from their families during the Ukrainian conflict have returned from Russia to Ukraine and one child has returned to Russia, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told TASS.

"We managed to return five children with this trilateral effort (Russia, Ukraine and Qatar - TASS) to Ukrainian soil and one girl returned to Russia. And another group is getting ready to be reunited in the near future," the ombudswoman said.

At the end of September, Lvova-Belova said that there is a communication channel with Ukrainian authorities used to coordinate the return of children. Then she said that work was underway involving 15 children from each side.