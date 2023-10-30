Russian Union of Journalists warns about potential response steps against Moldovan media

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia may revoke accreditation from or block the Moldovan mass media in response to the actions of the Moldovan Information and Security Service, President of the Russian Union of Journalists Vladimir Soloviov told TASS.

According to earlier reports, Moldova’s Information and Security Service is blocking access to the websites of the following Russian media: TASS, Lenta.ru, Interfax, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Izvestia, Komsomolskaya Pravda, aif.ru, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Radio Sputnik, as well as a number of Moldovan resources - 31 news sources in all.

"We can only regret the actions of the Moldovan authorities and their Russophobic policy. They impose tough restrictions on the Russian media, thus violating freedom of speech and freedom of information, which exist only on paper. It is not ruled out that in response to these actions Russia will take tit-for-tat steps against Moldovan journalists accredited in Russia," he said.

Last week, Moldova blocked access to the websites of more than 20 Russian media outlets. Among the websites blocked are the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), as well as TV channels Mir, NTV, Rossiya Segodnya, Ren TV, Zvezda, Vesti, RTR-Planeta, TV Tsentr, Tsargrad, Fifth Channel, Spas, and 360°, among other outlets.

In late February 2022, Moldova imposed a state of emergency amid the developments in Ukraine and blocked access to Sputnik Moldova, Eurasia Daily (eadaily.com), Bloknot (bloknot.ru) and a number of other Russian Internet sites. The Moldovan prosecutor general’s office announced a probe into several persons suspected of improper coverage of what was going on in Ukraine.