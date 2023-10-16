Perpetrator in French school stabbing radicalized outside of Russia — embassy

PARIS, October 16. /TASS/. M. Mogushkov, born in Russia’s Ingushetia Region, who attacked a school in Arras in the north of France and killed a literature teacher, has been living in France since childhood and was influenced by radical ideas outside of Russia, the Russian Embassy in Paris told TASS.

"We would like to highlight the fact that he arrived in France when he was five years old and has resided in that country since then. It is quite obvious that his radicalization did not occur in Russia," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission noted that French authorities had essentially stopped cooperating with Russia on law enforcement issues and for a long while had not been responding to inquiries within the framework of existing agreements. Thusly the embassy commented on the statements by the French authorities about their intention to get back in touch with Russia to talk about the potential deportation of the Russian natives included in the so-called S-list where French intelligence places individuals presenting a threat to national security.

On October 13, Mogushkov, 20, attacked a high school in Arras in northern France where he killed Dominique Bernard, a literature teacher, wounding a security guard and another teacher in the process. Until recently, he has been under surveillance by the General Directorate of Internal Security. His father was deported in 2018 for radical affiliations and his older brother has been imprisoned for plotting an attack on the Elysee Palace. The entire family was supposed to be deported back in 2014 but the decision was canceled by then French Interior Minister Manuel Valls following an appeal by the associations that protect the rights of immigrants.