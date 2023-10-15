St. Petersburg resident wins Mrs. Russia International - 2023 contest

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Alena Balueva, a 39-years old resident of St. Petersburg and the mother of three daughters, won the title of Mrs. Russia International - 2023, the Mrs. St. Petersburg federation told TASS.

"Alena Balueva, the 39-years old resident of St. Petersburg, has become the Mrs. Russia International - 2023. She will be able to represent the country at the Mrs. International contest in the United States," the Federation said.

Balueva is working in the design sphere and manages projects on renovation and alteration of historic buildings. She is the first representative of St. Petersburg that has won this contest.