Traffic on all four lanes of Crimean Bridge restored ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Crimean Bridge has been fully repaired 18 days ahead of schedule and traffic has been restored on all four lanes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"We’ve fully restored the Crimean Bridge and opened the movement of cars on all four lanes 18 days ahead of schedule," Khusnullin said. "The whole work took less than three months! During that time, two damaged spans were dismantled and new ones were put in place. A temporary bridge was erected for the first one, and the second one was put in place in just eight hours. Both spans required 534 tons of steel. More than 360 tons of asphaltic concrete were used for the road surface," the deputy prime minister said.

Khusnullin pointed to the fact that the restoration was completed ahead of schedule "thanks to the heroic work of everyone involved in this unique project."

On September 14, Khusnullin said that the left side of the Crimean Bridge was opened to traffic a day ahead of schedule.

On the night of July 17, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge. Two adults were killed and one child was injured. As a result of the attack, the roadbed was damaged. Part of the traffic to Crimea was redirected along the land corridor through the new regions, and part - through the Crimean Bridge under the reverse traffic scheme.