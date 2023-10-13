Assailant kills teacher at school in northern France, injures some others — report

PARIS, October 13. /TASS/. An unidentified assailant armed with a blade weapon attacked a school in the city of Arras in northern France, killing one teacher and wounding several other people, BFMTV television reported.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that "the police operation took place in the lyceum in the city of Arras." The minister also said that "the attacker was detained by the police," without mentioning any victims.

According to BFMTV, the attacker is 20 years old and a former student of the school. His brother has also been detained. The newspaper Le Figaro, reported that "a teacher was killed and two people were seriously wounded" during the attack. According to the report, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack.

The attack on the Arras school took place almost exactly three years after the murder of school teacher Samuel Paty. The perpetrator slit the teacher’s throat then tried to threaten the police who arrived at the scene, before he was shot dead. The country's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said the killing was preceded by a social media campaign believed to have been kicked off by the father of one of the school’s students after Paty told the children about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on free speech. Similar images had already been the cause of terrorist attacks in France.