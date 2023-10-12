Russian journalist wounded in drone attack on Belgorod Region — media outlet’s chief

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region left a reporter for the Sputnik news outlet and his wife wounded, while their four-year-old daughter was killed, Dmitry Kiselyov, Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya media outlet, told TASS.

"A four-year-old girl has indeed been killed, the daughter of an employee of ours. His name is Khaibar Akifi, a Russian national working for Sputnik’s Afghan service. He is currently in the hospital in a coma. His wife Olesya has also been hospitalized with wounds, while her father and mother were killed," Kiselyov said.

According to him, efforts are being made to help the family. "It’s a great tragedy for us. <...> We have already sent some financial assistance and we will do our best to help. We are now trying to figure out what else should be done," the media outlet’s chief added.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on Telegram that the Ukrainian military had fired about 65 rounds of munitions at the region’s towns and villages in the past 24 hours; in addition, more than 20 drone attacks were carried out. One such attack left three people, including a child, dead in the city of Belgorod, wounding another two. Apart from that, a residential building was destroyed and two more were damaged.