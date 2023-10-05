Russian courts facilitate execution of about 70% of foreign requests for legal assistance

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian courts grant about 70% of foreign requests for legal assistance, Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev said at the International Legal Forum of Asia-Pacific Countries.

"[Russia’s courts satisfied] 68% of petitions to recognize and enforce foreign court and arbitration decisions as well as 74% of petitions to issue writs obliging arbitration court decisions to be enforced," Lebedev said.

According to him, the Russian judicial system pays special attention to providing legal assistance to foreign courts. In the first half of 2023, Russian courts satisfied more than 1,000 requests for legal assistance, 19% more than in the same period in 2022.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court noted that in the first half of 2023, foreign companies turned to the Russian judicial system in economic disputes 60% more often than in the same period last year and won 93% of them.

"The number of economic disputes involving foreign entities in the first half of this year amounted to 10,600 - 60% more than in the same period last year. The number of disputes they won totaled 9,900, or 93%," Lebedev noted.

The International Legal Forum of the Asia-Pacific Region opened on Thursday via videoconference. Chairmen of courts and representatives of 16 states are taking part in it.