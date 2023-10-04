Putin backs idea of transforming financial security olympiad into international movement

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the initiative of a foreign student of transforming the International Olympiad on Financial Security into an international movement.

A student from Brazil made a proposal during the discussion as part of the Olympiad to transform it into a format of an international movement. "You know, this is a good idea," the head of state noted.

"Certainly, we will support, definitely support everything related to this kind of activity [international movements] because this is current not merely for our country but for the entire world," the Russian leader said.

"What is your name," the President asked. "Augusto," the student said. "Let’s consider the initiative of August was supported," Putin replied.