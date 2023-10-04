Almost half of Americans believe US wasting money by funding Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Almost half of Americans polled think that US military aid to Ukraine has been a waste of money, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

According to the poll results, 45% of respondents think that the $43 bln the US has allocated towards supplying arms and equipment and training Ukrainian troops was not justified. This opinion is shared by 61% of Republicans and 29% of Democrats.

The survey also showed that Republicans are becoming less enthusiastic about continuing aid to Ukraine. Currently, 50% of them support supplying additional weapons to Ukraine. In March 2022, this figure stood at 80%, and in July 2022 - at 68%. There was also a dropoff in support among Democrats, as this number stood at 83% in March 2022, whereas now it is 77%.

A third of those polled think that the US authorities are overly concerned with the conflict in Ukraine. This point of view is shared by almost half of Republicans. The survey showed that public interest in the conflict has waned in the US from 84% in March 2022 to 68% in September 2023.

The survey was held on September 7-18 among more than 3,200 US citizens. The margin of error equals 2 percentage points.