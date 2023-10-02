Russian Federal Security Service detains LPR resident suspected of espionage

LUGANSK, October 2. /TASS/. Law enforcement bodies have detained a resident of the Lugansk People’s Republic who passed data on the locations and movements of the People's Militia and the Russian armed forces to the Ukrainian side, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office told TASS.

"It has been established that a native of the city of Rubezhnoye, acting on the orders of a person involved in foreign intelligence, sought to assist the Ukrainian armed formations and collected and transferred information of a military nature, namely, data on the locations and movements of units of the LPR People's Militia the Russian armed forces. The defendant is in custody," the press office said.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage").