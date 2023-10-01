Fall conscription kicks off in Russia, including in new regions

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The fall conscription campaign starts in Russia and will last until December 31. Last year, fall conscription began a month later than usual due to the workload of military recruitment offices as a result of partial mobilization.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree published on September 29, 130,000 conscripts will be drafted, which is 10,000 more than last year's fall draft, when the Russian armed forces and other military formations were replenished as planned with 120,000 people. The first conscripts are scheduled to report for duty on October 16.

The term of service will not change and will be 12 months. Those who were drafted a year ago will be discharged on time and sent to their places of residence.

First conscription in new regions

Conscription will begin on October 1 in all regions of the country. The exception, due to climatic conditions, will be some areas of the Far North and equivalent areas, where citizens will be drafted from November 1 to December 31.

The first ever conscription will be held in the new Russian regions: in the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics and the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions. The issue of conscription in these regions is regulated by the federal constitutional law on accession to the Russian Federation. According to its provisions, conscription of Russians living in the new regions will be carried out from 2023. Last year and in the spring of 2023 there was no conscription in these regions.

Conscripts to not join special military operation

Within the framework of the fall campaign, conscripts will not be sent to the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics and the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions, nor will they participate in the special military operation.

In addition, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces does not plan to conduct additional mobilizations, as there are enough contractors and volunteers to carry out the tasks of the special military operation.