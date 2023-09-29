Entire Russia supports fraternal Donbass, new regions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. All Russian regions got involved in aiding new regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.

"Today, we are also building our common future together, rebuilding and building schools and hospitals, housing and roads, museums and memorial sites. All our regions are providing truly fraternal assistance to the cities and towns of Donbass and Novorossiya," he said.