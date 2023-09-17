North Korean leader watches Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty ballet in Russia — report

SEOUL, September 17. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet the Sleeping Beauty in Russia and was impressed, Voice of Korea radio reported.

"Kim Jong Un praised the stage performance, which vividly showed the power of ballet through beautiful and exquisite artistic images, and expressed his deep appreciation to the performers and theater staff," the radio station reported.

The show took place at the branch of the Mariinsky Theater in the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok on Saturday.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said previously that Kim had expressed a wish to attend the performance as "he is very fond of art." The Sleeping Beauty premiered at the Mariinsky Theater's Vladivostok branch in 2017.

Earlier on Saturday, Kim joined Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at the Knevichy airfield outside of Vladivostok, where they inspected modern Russian military aircraft. Afterward, the North Korean leader visited the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov.

Kim is in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one.