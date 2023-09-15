Delegations from 62 countries attended in EEF, presidential envoy says

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people from 62 countries took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"It (the last EEF - TASS) summarizes the results of ten years of work of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East. It was attended by more than 7,000 people - this is such a traditional figure. <...> Sixty-two countries. Last year 63 countries were represented, so in general it is the same level," he said at a press conference in Moscow.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year's forum was: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity.