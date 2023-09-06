Over 5,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in past week — watchdog

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Around 5,200 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia over the past week, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has told reporters.

"Over the past week, some 5,200 COVID-19 cases were registered," the press service said.

The federal service added that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus remained prevalent in Russia.

Within the framework of the molecular-genetic monitoring of the coronavirus infection pathogen, more than 271,000 genome sequences obtained as a result of full-genome and fragment sequencing have been cumulatively uploaded to the VGARus database as of September 4, 2023, Rospotrebnadzor added.