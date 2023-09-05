Moscow airports, Zhukovsky airfield resume normal operations

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Airports in the Russian capital and Zhukovsky Airfield outside Moscow are operating normally following a period of restrictions during which five flights were redirected to alternative airports, the Russian aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsiya, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Since 7:30 a.m. on September 5, Moscow airports and Zhukovsky Airport have been operating normally. Earlier, temporary restrictions were imposed on flights from and to Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports, with five flights being redirected to backup airfields. The passengers on these flights have already been taken to destination airports," Rosaviatsiya said.

All necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights were taken during the temporary restriction period, the aviation agency assured reporters.

Vnukovo Airport, for one, said all restrictions on it were lifted at 5:30 a.m.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that drones had been destroyed in the Moscow, Kaluga and Tver regions.