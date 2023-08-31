Gorbachev left 'indelible mark' on Russian history, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last President of the Soviet Union, left an indelible mark on Russian history, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin maintained relations with him. Mikhail Gorbachev certainly left an indelible mark on our country’s history, and that’s forever," Peskov pointed out, when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude towards the first Soviet president.

Gorbachev passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91. He is buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery beside his wife.