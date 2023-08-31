Zelensky says his participation in 2024 elections in Ukraine possible

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has not ruled out that he will contest a second term if elections are held in country in 2024.

"In 2024, if there is a war and elections are to be held, I will never in my life abandon my country. Because I am the guarantor of the Constitution. I am to defend it, no matter what happens," Zelensky said when asked by a reporter from the Portuguese broadcaster RTP whether he would run in the elections.

At the same time, Zelensky explained that elections could not be held in Ukraine during martial law, but the legislation might be changed.

"In accordance with the law, we do not have the right to hold elections now, but I am ready for such a change in legislation," he said. Asked about his opponents' claims that he was afraid of losing power, Zelensky said he was not afraid of anything at all, as he enjoyed what he described as "great support in society."

Even before he was elected president in 2019, Zelensky said that he did not intend to run for a second term.

According to the Ukrainian Constitution, the presidential election should be held in March 2024.