FSB neutralizes Ukrainian sabotage group preparing terrorist attacks in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), acting in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, has neutralized a sabotage group run by Ukrainian intelligence services in the Bryansk Region, which was planning to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks on military and energy facilities, the FSB press office told TASS.

"On August 30, 2023, the FSB, in conjunction with the National Guard [Rosgvardiya] and the Interior Ministry, suppressed the activities within Russia of a Ukrainian sabotage group, consisting of Ukrainian Security Service officers, servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate and Special Operations Service," the press office said.

According to the FSB, the saboteurs’ goal was "to commit a series of high-profile terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure facilities." "Two fighters were eliminated, five were detained, with three of them wounded, during combat actions in the Navlinsky District, Bryansk Region," the FSB said.

The Federal Security Service said that "each saboteur had with him an impressive baggage of various means of destruction: American-made automatic rifles with silencers, powerful explosive devices, a large number of grenades and NATO-standard ammunition, and night-vision goggles."

The issue of filing specific criminal charges is currently being determined.