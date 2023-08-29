Teenager arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack at Krasnoyarsk market

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A teenager from Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has been detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack at a local market, law enforcement officials told TASS.

"A ninth-grader, 16, was detained in Krasnoyarsk while buying components for a homemade explosive device. The teenager was detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack," the source said.

According to law enforcement officers, the teenager was planning to organize an explosion at the market and was detained near one of the cafes.

Officers searched him and confiscated chemical substances and smoke bombs. A criminal case was initiated against the teenager.