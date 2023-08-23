Musk accuses Facebook of manipulating public opinion worldwide

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. US-based celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has asserted that Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) is manipulating public opinion on a global scale.

"Facebook is manipulating the public almost everywhere on Earth. That is why they won’t open source their algorithm," he wrote on his page on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX had challenged Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg to a fight, after reports that Meta intended to launch a social media app to compete with X, which Musk owns. Musk said that the bout between the two could take place against the backdrop of "ancient Rome" and claimed that he and Italian authorities "have agreed on an epic location."