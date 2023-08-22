Azov militant sentenced by DPR court to 22 years in prison for killing civilian

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. Dmitry Shegay, a militant of the Azov paramilitary group (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) has been sentenced by the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPT) to 22 years in a maximum security prison for shooting dead a man in Mariupol, the press service of the DPR prosecutor’s office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic pronounced a verdict in the criminal case against Dmitry Shegay, 26, a gunner from the 501st detached battalion of the 36th detached brigade of Ukraine’s marine force. He was found guilty under part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder committed by an organized group and motivated by political and ideological hatred), and part 1, article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code (maltreatment of civilian population on occupied territories)," the press service said, adding that the man was convicted to 22 years in a maximum security prison.

According to investigators, in late March 2022, Shegay, along with other Ukrainian servicemen detained a male civilian suspected of supporting Russia’s special military operation and brought him to a combat position in the village of Mirny near Mariupol. Shegay’s commander issued an order to kill the man and Shegay took him to another combat position and shot him dead with a submachine gun.