CHISINAU, August 21. /TASS/. Moldova’s citizens are against their country joining the US and EU sanctions against Russia, according to a public opinion poll conducted by CBS AXA backed by the Open Society Foundations (recognized as undesirable organization in Russia).

According to the poll results, which were released on Monday, as many as 57.9% of the respondents said they were against joining the anti-Russian sanctions, while 27.3% supported this move and others either refused to answer or were unable to choose.

The poll was conducted among 1,120 Moldovans from June 13 through 28. The margin of error is 2.5%

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said earlier that her country was not joining the Western sanctions because they would hit Moldova harder than Russia. However, she stressed that Moldovan banks and air carriers were complying with the sanctions and the government would not help Russia circumvent them in trade.