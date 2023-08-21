Lugansk court sentences Ukrainian serviceman to 20 years for shelling residential area

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) sentenced Ukrainian serviceman Igor Lemeshev to 20 years in prison for shelling residential buildings in the settlement of Nikolayevka near Popasnaya, the Russian Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

"The court agreed with the state prosecutor and sentenced Lemeshev to 20 years in a maximum security prison," the Office said.

"It was discovered that, on June 3, 2022, Lemeshev used a Grom cannon, installed on a BMP-1 armored personnel carrier, to fire at residential buildings on Mira Street, at least three times, while moving through the settlement of Nikolayevka. The detonation of a high-explosive shell wounded a 35-year-old civilian resident, leading to his death," the Office said.

The serviceman was found guilty of murder via potentially dangerous means with the motive of political and ideological hatred, as well as of brutal treatment of civilians and use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, evidence collected by the Committee was deemed sufficient to sentence the serviceman from Ukraine’s 108th Mountain Assault Battalion 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.