BRICS media forum kicks off in South Africa’s Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, August 19. /TASS/. The BRICS media forum has opened in South Africa’s Johannesburg ahead of the BRICS Summit that will take place on August 22-24. The forum, which serves as a dialogue platform between leading BRICS media takes place for the sixth time; TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov takes part in the event.

The forum’s main topic is "BRICS and Africa: strengthening of media dialogue for common and fair future." The participants will focus on three main topic blocs: "Defending justice: the role of mass media in establishment of a new world order," "Strengthening of exchanges: the rold of mass media in stimulating Africa’s economic growth," and "Facilitating innovations: the media’s obligation to facilitate ecological development."

The meetings are expected to result in a plan of action for strengthening of partnership between the leading BRICS media.

The BRICS media forum has been established in 2015 on initiative of China’s Xinhua. This year, the meeting takes place in South Africa, which currently presides in BRICS.