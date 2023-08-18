Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin dropped by 0,6% stood at 76.7%, according to the results of Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on August 7-13 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 76.7% of respondents answered positively (-0.6% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 1.4% and amounted to 72.6%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 50.7% (-1.2%) and 48.4% (+0.2%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 59.1% of respondents (-0.9% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 33.7% of respondents (+0.6%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 30.3% (+1.9%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 17.1% (-0.3%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.5% (+0.8%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.7% (+0.1%), with the CPRF supported by 10.2% (+0.3%). The LDPR got 9% (-0.3%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5% (+0.1%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.5% (-0.1% over the week).