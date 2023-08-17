Putin gives start to MCD-3 suburban railway traffic

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to start traffic along the route of the Leningradsky-Kazansky Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-3) suburban railroad line via a videoconference link.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov took part in the ceremony.

The MCD-3 is the third line of Moscow Central Diameter suburban railroads. It will connect the Moscow’s satellite town of Zelenograd in the northwest to the town of Ramenskoe in the southeast of the Moscow Region. The total length of the route with 38 stations on it amounts to 85 km.