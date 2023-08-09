21 out of 25 parties nominate candidates for September elections — CEC head

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Representatives of 21 out of 25 parties have registered for the September 10 elections, a total of 125 candidates have been nominated, with 94 of them registered by political parties, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said.

"Of the 25 parties that have nominated their candidates, representatives of 21 parties have been registered. This is a good indicator. This is more than 90%. The total number of refusals to register will be known after August 17 <...>. In total, we have nominated 125 candidates for the elections, 94 candidates from political parties have been registered, two people have refused, 29 people have lost the status of nominated candidates," Pamfilova said.