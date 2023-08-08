Former top Austrian diplomat Kneissl now lives in Russia’s Ryazan Region

TASS, August 8. TASS/. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has been living for several weeks in a rented house in the village of Petrushovo in the Ryazan Region, the head of the village told TASS.

"She (Kneissl - TASS) participated in the Russia-Africa forum and came to us after the St. Petersburg [International] Economic Forum," the village head said.

He revealed that Kneissl is on vacation in the village of Petrushovo.

Kneissl served as Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs from 2017 to 2019. She was later forced to leave Austria after she started receiving threats. She was reportedly living in Lebanon.

Kneissl told TASS on June 15 on the sidelines of SPIEF that she was "seriously considering moving to Russia."