TASS, Central Election Commission of Russia ink information partnership

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian News Agency TASS and the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation have signed a partnership agreement, which, among other things, is aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and providing them with information.

The document was signed at the agency's press center by Ella Pamfilova, Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission, and Andrey Kondrashov, Director General of TASS.

"We have been working together as amicable partners for several years, and with the signing of this agreement, we are taking our partnership to the next level. This is very, very important for us, because you have a unique agency with a wide reach, probably the only news agency that has a correspondent in space <...>. Such reach and coverage not only in the country, but also abroad," Pamfilova said. She thanked TASS for covering the election process, noting that the agency provides "very accurate, correct, fact-based information."

The agreement envisages cooperation between the parties on the issues of improving voter awareness and informing voters about the preparation and holding of elections and referendums.

Kondrashov thanked Pamfilova for her trust in TASS and noted that the agency has been actively cooperating with the Central Election Commission for many years. He added that the upcoming elections in September will be covered by the entire regional network of TASS correspondents, with more than 100 people working to cover the elections, including those based in Moscow.

"I'd like to express my respect to Ella Pamfilova for carrying the weight of the whole electoral process on her shoulders. We have big elections ahead of us again, and we are fully prepared to cover them. I am absolutely sure that the Central Election Commission will demonstrate full openness, and we will fight to ensure all facts and information are verified to filter out any falsifications," the TASS Director General said. He added that TASS will inform the international audience about the upcoming elections on its news feeds, which are now available in all UN languages.

The CEC head also said that the agency and the Russian Central Election Commission will open a joint photo exhibition on September 22 on Nikitsky Boulevard in Moscow dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Russia's electoral system. TASS photos and materials from the Central Election Commission's fund will be on display in the capital’s downtown area for a month.