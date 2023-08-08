Attacks on strategic facilities qualify as acts of terror, sabotage, Russian police warn

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Attacks on strategic and military facilities are classified as acts of terrorism or sabotage, the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Interior Ministry urges citizens to be very careful about all telephone calls and messages asking them to act according to certain instructions and commit some sort of illegal activity. Be reminded that under current law attacks on military and strategically important facilities are classified as acts of sabotage or terrorism," the statement reads.

The law enforcement ministry pointed out that these are particularly serious crimes carrying punishments of up to 20 years in prison.

"If an attempt is made to commit an offense against you or your family members, or if an offense is committed, you must inform the police as soon as possible," the ministry emphasized.

An increasing number of reports have been coming from across Russia about Ukraine-based telephone fraudsters adopting a new tactic, trying to induce Russians to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks, the Interior Ministry specified.