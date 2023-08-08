Prosecution says Russians torched draft offices on instructions telephoned from Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. An analysis of a series of arson cases at military conscription offices across Russia has clarified that the Russian citizens implicated in these crimes were acting on instructions received in telephone calls from Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

"All of these crimes were committed by Russian nationals acting on so-called instructions they received in telephone calls coming from Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the agency, numerous phone calls were made exactly on those days when the Russian Armed Forces were successfully advancing in the special military operation zone. "Individuals funded by organizations affiliated with the Kiev regime and [falsely] presenting themselves as law enforcement officers or bank officials induced [Russian] citizens to commit crimes, alleging that such actions could be a means for the targets to repay bank loans, assist the police in catching criminals or prevent other dangerous anti-social actions," the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.

Russian law enforcement agencies never solicit the cooperation of citizens through telephone calls, nor do they use illegal means to combat crime, the office explained. "Any phone call of this sort violates the law and is aimed at inducing people to commit crimes, including those related to terrorism and targeting the security of the state," the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office added.

The agency added that offenses involving intentional destruction of and damage to government facilities could be classified as acts of terrorism (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) or sabotage (Article 281).