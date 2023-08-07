Moscow’s Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival postponed until 2024

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s prominent annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival held on Moscow’s Red Square has been postponed for one year, a spokesperson for the event’s organizers told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Presidential Staff’s administration has decided to postpone the International Military Music Festival ‘Spasskaya Tower’ from 2023 to 2024," the spokesman said.

The organizers added that anyone who had already bought tickets would be refunded at a later date.

The 16th Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival was initially set to take place between August 26 and September 3, 2023. In accordance with an order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would have taken place on Red Square as per tradition.

The Spasskaya Tower festival celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2022. In previous years, over 160 bands from 57 countries have participated in the event and more than 860,000 spectators have attended the festival. The audience for previous live broadcasts of the event exceeded 50 million people.

Several thousand tickets to the festival’s performances are usually reserved for underprivileged social groups, pre-schools and schools. In 2022, the families of participants in the special military operation in Ukraine were also included in the program.