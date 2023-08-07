Chinese embassy opens visa service center in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A Chinese visa center has been officially opened in Moscow, the Chinese embassy said on Monday.

"On August 7, 2023, the Chines embassy in Russia is officially opening a visa service center in Moscow," it said, adding that Russians can apply for visas, including visas to enter Hong Kong and Macao, not only at the new Moscow center but also at Chinese consulates in Khabarovsk, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, and Vladivostok.

Additionally, visa applications can be filed via the Chinese visa center in St. Petersburg starting August 8.

According to the Moscow center’s website, visa applications can be filed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Applicants are required to fill in a questionnaire online and book an appointment. "Along with a visa fee, an applicant is required to pay for the visa center’s services," the Chinese embassy added.