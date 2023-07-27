Ukraine promised Russian sailor Ukrainian passport for sabotaging warship

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine promised Ukrainian citizenship and money to a Russian sailor for a sabotaging a Black Sea Fleet warship in July, the sailor said in a video that was provided to TASS by the Russian Federal Security Service.

"In July 2023, I received an assignment to commit a terrorist act. In the event the mission was completed successfully, I was guaranteed Ukrainian citizenship and money as a reward. When preparing to commit the crime, I was detained by the FSB," he said, referring to the security service by its Russian acronym.

According to the sailor, he succumbed to Ukrainian propaganda from the beginning of the special military operation.

"I kept in touch with the Ukrainian special service through my acquaintance living on the territory of Ukraine. During the period of cooperation data were transferred to SBU, as well as secret information about the participation of Black Sea Fleet ships in the special military operation," he said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said earlier on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by Ukrainian special services to sabotage a Black Sea Fleet ship carrying high-precision missiles. It said it had detained a Russian Navy serviceman and seized two improvised bombs with a total capacity of 1 kg of TNT from his possession.

The serviceman is also suspected of transmitting information constituting a state secret. Work is being done to start an investigation on charges of a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive substances or explosive devices, high treason and divulging information constituting a state secret, the FSB said.