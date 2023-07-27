Russia, World Food Program preparing new partnership agreement — Russian foreign ministry

ROME, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and the UN World Food Program (WFP) are working on a new strategic partnership agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"Currently, we are discussing the conclusion of a new agreement on strategic partnership between Russia and the WFP. The draft of the document is now at the WFP Secretariat with our corrections. We are expecting a response from the organization. And we think that the sooner this document is signed, the better. [WFP Executive Director Cindy] McCain confirmed to me the intent to continue our interaction, including based on this document," the senior Russian diplomat said.

He said that, at a meeting with McCain, the intention was confirmed to pursue a constructive, mutually respectful level of cooperation without politicization, which is "inadmissible in the realm of ensuring food security."

Vershinin issued assurances that Russia would continue to allocate funds for the implementation of WFP programs, provide financial assistance and proceed with projects already launched despite the objective difficulties presented by Western sanctions.

According to him, the WFP should assist in making sure that activities involving Russia that are critical for ensuring food security can function normally. "There are plans, they concern Central Asia, Africa. Both in the past year and this year, we provided sizeable financial aid for implementing food and agricultural projects in African countries," the diplomat pointed out.